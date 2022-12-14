Joker 2 is currently filming, but Lady Gaga isn’t there (yet)

We were recently treated to a first look at Joaquin Phoenix as the shoot begins on Joker 2, but where is his clown queen? Director Todd Phillips has explained when Lady Gaga will begin shooting for the superhero movie, and we’re going to have to wait a little while.

The first Joker flick was a fascinating diversion from the usual DC movie fodder, and while it proved divisive, it certainly offered something fresh. It also made a load of money at the box office and even got nominated at the Oscars, so there’s no surprise a sequel is on the way. More surprising, however, is the fact Joker 2 will be a musical.

With this in mind, Lady Gaga appears to be inspired casting as Harley Quinn, but in a recent interaction on Instagram, Phillips responded to fans asking when the pop superstar will show her face on set.

In the comments section of Phillips’ original post showing Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a Lady Gaga fan page asked for a “Sneak peak at Gaga,” and Phillips offered an idea of when that will happen.

He said: “Getting a lot of these messages in my DMs. And on here. Sorry to say that LG does not start with us until after the New Year. So it’s gonna be a bit.”

There are lots of things we want to see from Joker 2, but seeing Lady Gaga’s take on Harley Quinn will be a highlight, we’re sure. It will also be great to see her interact with Joker actor Phoenix, who did a fantastic job in the first thriller movie.

