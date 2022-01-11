John Cena wants Peacemaker and Black Adam DCEU movie

Ex-wrestlers Dwayne Johnson and John Cena have both carved out quite the movie careers for themselves as action and comedy stars, but somehow their paths are yet to cross onscreen. This is despite Cena appearing in the Fast franchise and them both now joining the DCEU.

John Cena’s Peacemaker (a spin-off of The Suicide Squad) comes to HBO Max on January 13 and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is expected to have a July 2022 release. And Cena has inevitably been asked about the two spandex-clad antiheroes colliding in the future.

In an interview with comicbook.com, Cena teased; “That (would be) one heck of a movie poster – Peacemaker and Black Adam. I’ll leave it at that.”

But he didn’t leave it at that; “You know me. Ready, willing, and able. And answering the phone whenever it rings. I’m good. I think that the excitement is starting to build with fans, whether you talk about the conversation of Fast, or you talk about, now, the DC Universe.”

Cena concluded; “I don’t want to say we’re on a crash course and it’s inevitable. I want to, because I’m a fan. But we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. Tell me what he says.”

Cena and The Rock did have a fairly long-running wrestling feud and faced-off against one another more than once in the ring, but their movie careers are yet to collide.

Johnson’s stardom has sky-rocketed since he joined the Fast franchise in 2011. He has gone onto high-profile roles in blockbusters such as Pain & Gain, San Andreas, Central Intelligence, Disney’s Moana, Baywatch, Jumanji, Rampage, Skyscraper, Jungle Cruise and the Netflix smash-hit Red Notice.

John Cena’s movie career hasn’t been quite as big, but he appeared in many comedies including Trainwreck, Daddy’s Home, Blockers, and Playing with Fire, before cropping up in F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad.

