JK Simmons could play Commissioner Gordon in Batgirl on HBO Max

The Batgirl movie may have a connection to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. JK Simmons, who played Commissioner Gordon in Snyder’s DCEU movie, is reportedly in talks to reprise the role.

Simmons appeared as Batman’s longtime confidante within the Gotham City Police Department in both the theatrical cut of Justice League, and Snyder’s more recent director’s cut. According to The Wrap, discussions are ongoing for Simmons to take on the role again, this time for the Batgirl film that’s headed to streaming service HBO Max. He’d be playing the father to Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon, a casting that was only recently secured.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed action movie Bad Boys For Life are co-directing Batgirl. Christina Hodons, who penned the screenplay for Birds of Prey, is writing the script. Overall details are limited otherwise, and since we’re talking about Barbara’s father here, Jim Gordon’s inclusion doesn’t add much fuel to any fires of speculation. However, this will make a refreshing look at the character outside of Batman, something we haven’t seen in the live-action movies before.

With a limited presence for the theatrical version, Simmons filmed extra scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, contributing to the sizable four hour runtime. DC isn’t the only comic universe he’s playing around in, either.

In December, we’ll see him play J Jonah Jameson once again in Spider-Man: No Way Home for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He initially portrayed the Daily Bugle’s belligerent editor for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy in the 2000s, and was brought back for a surprise cameo in the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene. The ending of Loki on Disney Plus, and rumours of No Way Home doing the spider-verse, mean we might be seeing him quite a lot in the future.

