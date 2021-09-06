What Jason Momoa’s new black suit may mean for Aquaman 2

Aquaman is getting an all-new and edgier look. Jason Momoa, the titular star of the upcoming DCEU movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, broke the news via Instagram that the Atlantean superhero will be getting a new suit for the sequel. The new costume shows a distinct break away from the traditional orange and green design in the original DC comics. According to director James Wan, it will also give our favourite fish-man some new sneaky stealth abilities that hark back to the ‘80s.

Momoa posted a picture of the costume we saw in the first movie, along with his new outfit, which is dark blue and black, accompanied by the caption “Second round. New suit. More action.” The fresh outfit sees the fins on Arthur Curry’s boots being scrapped, and it looks like the superhero has thrown out his matching gloves entirely. The darker suit isn’t just for aesthetics though, in fact, James Wan has revealed that the change to Aquaman’s appearance is inspired by the ‘blue suit’ from the ‘80s DC comics.

Like Momoa, Wan took to Instagram to share Aquaman’s new look. Posting a pic of the superhero’s fresh ‘stealth’ suit, the filmmaker explained that it is “Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80’s ‘blue suit’.” The suit Wan is referring to was introduced in 1986 in a four-issue miniseries by Neal Pozner.

Reference to the ‘blue suit’ could mean that the new action movie will be taking a more fantastical approach than its predecessor. The ‘80s comics delved deep into Atlantian mythology and magic. It could also point to the introduction of Aquaman’s infamous sidekick, Aqualad, who uses underwater sorcery. Although we don’t know for certain what the new flick will look like, it appears that we are in for a mystical time.

The black suit will also add to the spooky atmosphere of the upcoming film’s story. Wan has previously revealed that the fantasy movie is also heavily inspired by the Italian horror movie, Planet of the Vampires. With magic, horror, and now a stealth suit, it’s safe to say that we are excited to see what Wan and Momoa have in store for us. Stay tuned for updates.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to release on December 16, 2022. In the meantime, why not get your superhero fix with our guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.