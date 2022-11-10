Jason Momoa drops Lobo hints after James Gunn’s ominous DC post

James Gunn announced his arrival on the social media platform Mastodon with an image of the DC character Lobo. While this seemed innocuous at first, comments from Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DC movies, have garnered belief perhaps the two are working on something for the cosmic rogue.

Recently, when asked about the news James Gunn was taking over the DCEU, Momoa commented that he had a dream project in the works. “I think with Peter Safran and Mr Gunn at the helm now of DC, I’m very excited about it,” he told Entertainment Tonight Canada. “There’s a lot of cool things coming up, and one of my dreams has come true under their watch, so stay tuned.”

This, alongside Gunn’s Lobo image, has tongues wagging. Lobo’s been on the slate at Warner Bros and DC for over a decade. Guy Ritchie and Michael Bay were both attached to direct at different points, and a Dwayne Johnson movie was on the cards for a time.

None came to fruition, of course, and Lobo instead came to live-action in the sci-fi series Krypton. Now that Gunn’s on top, we might see something happen, and Momoa doesn’t quite downplay the possibility.

“Well, everyone knows I’m a comic book fan,” he told ComicBook.com. “The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is… you can do your research and find out what it is.” In 2019, he was very quick to specify to Bad Taste that he’d be Lobo if he could choose what member of DC’s roster to play in a superhero movie.

Created in 1983 by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, Lobo’s essentially DC’s Deadpool – a spacefaring mercenary that mostly does whatever he wants. He’s counted among Superman’s rogues gallery, but has had plenty of violent adventures of his own.

A big question is what form this production could take. Momoa’s in Aquaman 2, which will presumably beget a third. We’ll keep you informed. You can see Momoa in Slumberland on Netflix in November. Here’s our guide to Deadpool 3 if you want to see what Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth has coming.