Jason Momoa celebrates Aquaman 2 wrap with Patrick Wilson as James Wan pays tribute to cast and crew

Aquaman 2 director James Wan — who also directed the first Aquaman movie in 2018 — joked that “we do get very wet, a lot, on this show” as he shared a Facebook photo of him, Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson popping champagne to celebrate the “actual last day” of filming the DC Extended Universe movie in Miami.

The action film was previously said to have wrapped in December last year, but it’s definitely wrapped for real this time. Probably. Accompanying a picture of him, Momoa and Wilson, Wan wrote in the January 12 post, “And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of Aquaman 2 in Malibu with these two gents. A thousand thank yous to all the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this picture. Especially the UK portion where we shot 95% of the film. Truly some of the finest artisans and craftspeople I’ve had the good fortune to work with. And big shout-outs to the amazing Hawaiian and Los Angeles units.”

Momoa, of course, is returning to play the titular character after first appearing in 2017’s Justice League alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman and among others. Meanwhile, Wilson is returning to play King Orm: Aquaman’s half-brother who first made an appearance in the previous film.

In the upcoming sequel, reluctant hero Arthur Curry will set out to save Atlantis: setting an “uneasy alliance” with an “unlikely ally” in the process, according to the fantasy movie’s recently-released synopsis. I guess you could say the tides are changing.

While an official trailer for the movie has not yet been released, we have no doubt that it will cause waves ahead of its theatrical release on December 16, 2022.