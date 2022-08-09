Aquaman being Polynesian was Jason Momoa’s idea

It feels as though Jason Momoa was born to play Aquaman. He grew up loving the ocean, and surfing, attending marine biology camp and then studying marine biology at the University of Hawaii. He is now a campaigner for clean oceans and reducing plastic waste.

However, he was still surprised to get the call from Zack Snyder. In a recent interview with GQ, Momoa says; “When Zack told me he wanted me to play Aquaman, I was like, ‘What? that’s like the farthest thing [from what I thought] I would ever be’. Then he laid it out and I thought, ‘Why can’t it be someone of Polynesian descent?’”

Momoa is keen that some of his messages regarding protecting the oceans come across in the DCEU movies; “we try to put out a positive message and go on an adventure. Aquaman is the most made-fun-of superhero in the world. But it’s amazing to be able to bring awareness of what is happening to our planet. It’s not some story that’s been told over and over, [it’s a] movie about what’s happening right now… but in a fantasy world.”

After several delays, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently set for release in March 2023. Momoa co-wrote the story treatment for the sequel, meaning that he would have been able to get some of environmental campaign messages in there.

Although Momoa was born in Hawaii, he grew up with his mother in land-locked Iowa. He was always keen to return to the islands and oceans of the pacific during summers, and eventually moved back there after High School. One of his first acting roles was in Baywatch: Hawaii.

