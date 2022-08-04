Peacemaker season 2 is safe from cancellation, says James Gunn

Since the shocking news that WB had cancelled the Batgirl movie came to light, people have have started to fret about the future of streaming service HBO Max, as well as the DCEU. There are rumours that there has been a 70% cut to the television shows in development at the streamer.

On social media, there has been some panic that HBO Max, which has a terrific movie selection (including classic movies curated by TCM) as well as some wonderful TV shows, may disappear altogether – or be subsumed into Discovery Plus.

The DCEU also feels like it’s even more disarray than usual at the moment, with movies being delayed or cancelled. The whole Batman situation is up in the air – is it Ben Affleck? Is it Michael Keaton? Is it both? And because of this, questions have been raised regarding Peacemaker season two. However, showrunner James Gunn has told fans to “calm down.” A Twitter user called Tom asked Gunn; “Is Peacemaker Season 2 safe?” And Gunn responded; “Yes, guys, calm down.”

Peacemaker stars John Cena and is a spin-off from Gunn’s 2021 movie The Suicide Squad. The first season was a critical hit, with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes – which was probably mostly for Cena’s dancing, let’s be honest. It also stars Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s father, as well as Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Jennifer Holland.

Like most DCEU movies, The Suicide Squad 2 is up in the air, especially with these recent Warner Bros takeover. Another HBO Max TV spin-off, centering on Viola Davis’ character Amanda Waller is apparently in development, but if the rumours regarding HBO Max’s development team are true, this may now be for the chop.

While we wait for more news regarding Warner Bros, HBO Max, and the DCEU, check out everything we learned at the DCEU SDCC panel.