James Gunn’s next DCEU TV series is already underway

After his well-publicised falling out with Marvel and subsequent exit from the MCU, James Gunn very quickly found a new home with DC, signing on to direct The Suicide Squad. The huge success of that action movie, combined with the largely positive reports coming out of the production in terms of Gunn’s working environment, have got the DCEU wanting more and more.

James Gunn’s expulsion from the world of Marvel didn’t last that long, with the director ultimately returning to Guardians of the Galaxy 3. He has been talking about that project a lot lately, with news breaking recently that this will be the final outing for the core group of Guardians.

There’s no rest for the wicked, clearly, as the director has been on the promotional offensive, with his new DC TV series Peacemaker now playing in the US. Prior to the release of the HBO Max TV series, it was revealed that James Gunn was being lined up for another secret DCEU project to keep him busy once Peacemaker ends.

With Peacemaker available on streaming service HBO Max right now, it seems everyone wants to speak to James Gunn and see what he’s up to next. If rumours are to be believed, a second season of the series, starring John Cena, could be in the works, though that remains to be seen.

But, one thing’s for sure… Gunn has already started work on his secret DCEU project. Speaking to Deadline, on the Hero Nation podcast, Gunn kept his cards close to his chest, but did confirm that the new project will be The Suicide Squad-adjacent.

Gunn is quoted as saying: “We’re working on something now, another TV show, that’s connected to that universe. It won’t be the same genre, really, as Peacemaker. It won’t be as much as a comedy. But it’ll be in the same universe.”

So, between Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad and this new secret project, James Gunn has a packed schedule. Who knows, maybe we will see even more cross-over between the various projects and random cameos, with actors certainly keen to keep working with Gunn.