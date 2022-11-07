James Gunn is listening to DCEU fans and is “open to everything”

So, James Gunn has swapped the MCU for a top role running the DC movie universe and the future looks bright for the superhero movie division now. The fans are happy and full of ideas, that’s for sure, and Gunn says he is listening to what they have to say.

Gunn may have made his mark with the Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel movies, bringing to life some of the best MCU characters around, but things turned sour when some old tweets of his showed up and got him temporarily exiled. While he was away, he made the action movie The Suicide Squad and the TV series Peacemaker.

Funnily enough, Gunn is now using Twitter to his benefit to tune in to what DC fans are looking for from the franchise, and he is open to hearing them out.

In a thread, Gunn said: “Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow and #ReleaseTheAyerCut and fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic and respectful.”

Gunn was keen to reassure fans that he wanted to “acknowledge you, the fans, and let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC.” While the focus for Gunn is the “story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, and telling the Biggest Story Ever Told,” he added, “we are listening and open to everything.”

There are a lot of DCEU movies we want to see now James Gunn is in control. Still, he has the small matter of promoting an MCU movie before his time is done with Marvel — not to mention the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on the streaming service Disney Plus.

