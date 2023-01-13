James Gunn hints at upcoming Aquaman DCEU announcement

James Gunn continues to respond to DC movie related internet rumours on Twitter with the quickness, shooting things down before they have much chance of spreading. The latest one was regarding Superman casting, but Gunn hinted at something Aquaman-related instead.

An account called Super Film News tweeted; “Jacob Elordi [The Kissing Booth, Euphoria] is rumoured to be James Gunn’s Superman for the DCU. Thoughts?” And Gunn responded; “My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them.”

How is any of that related to Aquaman you may, quite reasonably, ask? Well, Gunn ended the tweet with a Merman emoji, and that can only seem to hint at one thing. The Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been much-delayed, with constantly shifting release dates – along with Shazam 2 and The Flash. Aquaman is currently set for release on December 25, 2023. So, maybe there’s an announcement coming regarding the sequel moving dates again?

It’s amazing that Gunn has any spare minutes for tweeting. He is currently in post-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which is obviously a Marvel project. He was recently announced as the creative head across all DC movies and TV, and given the current state of the DCEU, he certainly has a lot on his plate.

On January 5, Gunn tweeted; “My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show, OK’d 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, and gave editing notes for Vol 3; and had two big DC Studios meetings.” This gives just some indication of how busy he is at the moment.

