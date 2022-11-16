James Gunn drops huge hint he may be working on new DC movie character

The hierarchy of power in the DC movie universe has changed forever, and it’s nothing to do with Black Adam or Superman. James Gunn is the new king of the superhero movie franchise, and it looks like he’s got his sights set on bringing a new character to the fore in the near future.

There’s plenty of DCEU movies we’d love to see now James Gunn is in charge, but the man who turned the Guardians of the Galaxy into some of the most popular MCU characters will have a plethora of ideas of his own. With the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date, Gunn will finally end his affiliation with the Marvel movies and focus on new horizons.

In a tweet from the man himself, it appears we can expect some attention to be directed towards less mainstream heroes in the DCEU, like Mr Terrific.

With no caption or context, Gunn shared an image of the bulking DC hero Mr Terrific, wearing his staple jacket emblazoned with the words ‘Fair Play.’

Gunn, an avid social media tease, clearly knows what he’s doing by posting a picture like this. How Mr Terrific fits in to the plans for the future of the DCEU remains to be seen, but he has been known to be a member of the Justice Society of America in the comics, so watch that space keenly.

It’s refreshing to think that we will be getting more than just a continuous loop of new Superman movies and Batman movies with Gunn in charge. Mr Terrific is one of the most intelligent characters in DC comics history, and also created the T-Spheres, a multi-functional robotic tool and weapon.

