James Gunn has a “full slate” of DC movies coming

Ever since it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran were taking over the DC movie universe, it seems like the pair have not stopped working to put together a plan for the future of the superhero movie world. And now, Gunn has announced they’ve cracked it.

There’s a whole host of DC movies we want to see now James Gunn is in control, but the filmmaker’s first task was to steady the very turbulent ship. While projects like Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Shazam 2 are still on the way, it appears the plan is to clear house somewhat and start with a blank canvas.

In a recent Twitter thread, Gunn revealed there is a slate of movies on the way, which offers some good news and some bad, depending on how you look at it.

Gunn said: “Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.”

He then added: “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

So, we can safely rule out any hopes of a Man of Steel 2 it seems. But what does that mean for the likes of Black Adam 2? Surely without Cavill, the appeal of seeing the Dwayne Johnson movie getting a sequel diminishes, too?

Still, at least there’s a new Superman movie to look forward to. And, further down the thread, Gunn said he has met with Batman actor Ben Affleck to discuss directing again, but they “just have to find the right project.”

From his time in the MCU, we know Gunn has a penchant for bringing more obscure characters to the fore, so we expect his slate to be full of cool surprises. Until we know more, check out our guide on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date for more from Gunn.