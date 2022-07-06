Jai Courtney wants Captain Boomerang to get his own HBO Max series

After the disastrous reception of the first Suicide Squad movie back in 2016, it’s somewhat surprising that any of the original cast, or indeed characters are still knocking around in the DCEU. For a start, the very nature of the Suicide Squad is that they generally die quite often, and also, not many people came out of that dumpster fire with their reputation still in tact.

Margot Robbie has actually flourished since then, getting her own solo movie, as well as appearing in the 2021 sequel The Suicide Squad. We’ve also seen Peacemaker, played by John Cena, get his own very successful TV series off the back of that action movie, and people can’t wait for the Peacemaker season 2 release date.

Now, Jai Courtney wants in on the action, and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, he said he would love to see Captain Boomerang get his own HBO Max series. That is, despite the fact his character met an untimely demise in the opening moments of The Suicide Squad. Where there’s a will, there’s a way!

“The TV streaming realm right now is really exciting and I think exploring something like that, longer format and giving it a little more space would be really cool,” Courtney said. “I have some ideas around that which I think would work for a character like [Captain] Boomerang because he’s so much fun.”

“I think it’d be really cool to get into some backstory stuff and the nature of how he falls in the DC world,” Courtney added. “I doubt there’s any plans for a standalone film, but yeah, man. I mean, that’d be cool.”

“He’s one of those roles that I would love to be able to do again and again. It’s so much fun and probably a little too easy for me in a way,” the actor continued. “So, listen, just waiting on the call from Warner Brothers. I mean, if they want me to throw that jacket on again. I’ll be more than happy to oblige.”

Who knows, maybe we will see Captain Boomerang on the streaming service, HBO Max, at some point in the future.