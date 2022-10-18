How to watch Black Adam – can I stream the new Dwayne Johnson movie?

How can I watch Black Adam? Dwayne Johnson keeps telling us that the hierarchy of power in the DCEU is about to change, and we’re finally about to find out if he’s right because the Black Adam release date is upon us. Yes, after more than a decade of development, the superhero movie is finally about to land in cinemas, and we’re going to tell you exactly how you can see it.

Dwayne Johnson has been excited about playing the titular anti-hero in the DC movie for a long time, and we have to say his passion for the project is infectious. While the DC universe may be a little chaotic at the moment, we’re confident this Dwayne Johnson movie will tick all the boxes when it comes to providing action and entertainment.

So, after all this time waiting for it to arrive, you’re probably wondering how to watch Black Adam? Is the action movie available on any streaming services? Wonder no more; we have all the answers for you right here.

How to watch Black Adam?

Black Adam is hitting cinemas on October 21, 2022 and will be released as a theatrical exclusive, which means the big screen is the only way to see Dwayne Johnson kicking ass.

That release date and strategy are the same regardless of whether you are in the USA or the UK, too. Hopefully, that means there will be less chance of the thriller movie being spoiled for others (it will still be spoiled).

Can I stream Black Adam?

At this moment in time, you cannot stream Black Adam. It’s being released exclusively in theatres at first, but as with all Warner Bros movies, we expect Black Adam to be available on HBO Max 45 days after its cinematic release.

Until then, why not check out our guide to the Aquaman 2 release date or the Joker 2 release date for more upcoming DC productions.