Henry Cavill is “the Superman of our generation”, says Dwayne Johnson

Sadly, fans at this year’s SDCC were left disappointed by Henry Cavill’s absence at the DCEU panel. That said, the Superman actor wasn’t totally without mention, as Dwayne Johnson, star of Black Adam, gave him a shout-out while doing press.

“I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman,” Johnson told ComicBook. “He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation, with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say ‘That’s Superman.’ My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very long time.”

He adds that Cavill has a lot of fans, both in the industry and out, and he’s happy to count himself among them. “You got a lot of people who advocate on Henry’s behalf, and root for him to win,” Johnson said, “and I do root for him to win, and at the end of the day, he is a phenomenal Superman.”

This response was spurred by questions over Superman facing Black Adam, or Cavill’s Man of Steel returning to the franchise generally. Right now, it looks like neither is happening in the immediate future, much to some people’s chagrin.

But as Johnson states, Cavill has plenty of cheerleaders. For now, he’s doing well, filming The Witcher season 3, while Johnson takes the DC cinematic ventures to new heights with Black Adam. We also have Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman 2 to look forward to.

Plenty to look forward to minus the last son of Krypton. The Black Adam release date is set for October 21, 2022.