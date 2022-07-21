Henry Cavill rumoured for DCEU SDCC panel to talk “more Superman”

Many thought that after 2017’s Justice League, Henry Cavill’s time in the DCEU had come to an end. However, it turns out that the star’s run as the Man of Steel may not be completely shelved just yet. According to Deadline, in its article detailing the expected events and panels during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, there was mention of Cavill potentially appearing to “talk up more Superman.”

Cavill first played Clark Kent in the 2013 DC movie Man of Steel – which would officially launch the DC Extended Universe with the help of director Zack Snyder. However, it has now been years since fans have seen the star put on the iconic red cape – with Justice League being his last outing as the superhero.

It all seemed pretty bleak for Cavill fans, but the tides may now be turning in their favour. Deadline shared how the star is rumoured to turn up at the WB/DC Hall H panel on Saturday, July 23. If this information does indeed pan out, it could be a sign that Cavill may still have a future as our favourite Kryptonian.

Back in November 2021, Cavill shared how he would jump at the chance to reprise his role of Clark Kent for another Superman movie. “There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” he said. So, needless to say, we know he is game for another run at the character.

This all said, if Cavill does indeed return to the DCEU, it does raise questions on what will happen to the other Superman movie in development, which is thought to follow the character Calvin Ellis – DC comics’ first Black Superman.

Calvin Ellis exists in an alternate dimension to Clark Kent. So, who knows, we may get a Superman DCEU project and a standalone feature like we have seen with Matt Reeves’s The Batman. However, this is if Cavill does indeed make an appearance at all. Stay tuned for updates.

Besides his work with DC, Cavill is busy with the Netflix series, The Witcher season 3 – which, according to a tweet from Collider’s Steven Weintraub, is filming in the United Kingdom on July 22, 2022. So, who knows. Fans can now watch seasons 1 and 2 of The Witcher on Netflix.