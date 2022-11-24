Henry Cavill’s Superman is essential to DCEU, says Dwayne Johnson

One of Black Adam‘s worst-kept secrets was the DC movie‘s post-credit scene including Henry Cavill’s Superman, which marked The Witcher’s actor’s formal return to the DCEU after all the drama surrounding Justice League made his future in the superhero movie universe feel uncertain.

Talking about Cavill’s exciting return, Johnson shared a special video to Twitter celebrating Black Adam’s home release, in which he said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. You guys know who I’m talking about, it’s Superman. That’s Henry Cavill.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, the studio wasn’t bringing Henry back, inexplicably and inexcusably but we weren’t going to take no for an answer, This has been years in the making, bringing Henry Cavill back with strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer.”

Warner Bros has undergone a number of radical changes in the past year, including new leadership and a renewed emphasis on cinema-only films. However, with The Flash movie and Aquaman 2 both set for 2023 releases, the studio still seems committed to building out the DCEU despite its chequered past — and for The Rock, that’s impossible without Superman.

“There’s no viable logical way to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines,” he added. “It’s impossible to do. You can Venn diagram this thing 90 times but it all comes back to, ‘Where’s Superman?’ You have to have Superman in the mix, so that’s why we fought hard to bring Superman back.”

