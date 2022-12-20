Gal Gadot might still be Wonder Woman in the DCEU

The DC movies have received a substantial shake-up under James Gunn. Henry Cavill is officially no longer Superman, and Patty Jenkins isn’t directing Wonder Woman 3 any more. Despite Jenkins’s exit, Gal Gadot, who plays the Amazonian warrior in the franchise, is still involved – or so it would seem.

Gunn responded to an Instagram comment stating that Gadot and Cavill getting the “boot” wasn’t a “good look”, and rejected the phrasing. “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal,” Gunn says. True enough, the rumour mill is churning, and since Jenkins left the adventure movies, it’s likely somewhere has it that Gadot is out too.

That doesn’t appear to be the case at present. However, it might still be a while before we see Gadot as Wonder Woman. The hero’s third headline film is considered dead in the water, but there have been rumblings of other stars, like Cavill and Momoa, getting recast for different roles within the franchise.

Whatever happens, the plan is to be more cohesive and forward-thinking than before. Given all the turbulence DC’s undergone, starting fresh was always the better move, even if it means losing things that worked.

As of now, only a few completed thriller movies from DC are still dated. The Flash, Shazam 2, and Aquaman 2 are all scheduled to arrived in 2023. Perhaps the biggest protection they’ve had is that they’re theatrical releases that are filmed and in the can, unlike Batgirl, which was cancelled as a tax write-off.

We’ll see what happens. Have a look at our guide to 2023 movies for more blockbusters to be excited about.