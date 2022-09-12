Gal Gadot wants MCU and DCEU crossover movie

Gal Gadot’s ready to suit up as Wonder Woman once again, but this time, she doesn’t want to fight Olympians or New Gods. Gadot wants to make the leap across the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gadot, who appeared at D23 to promote her new live-action Disney movie Snow White, was asked by Access Hollywood if she’d be up for a crossover between Marvel movies and DC movies, and she seemed very open to the idea. “Maybe we can do some [crosses over hands],” she answered. “Wonder Woman appears in the Avengers, and the Avengers appear in Wonder Woman? We’ll see. I mean, I’m open!”

The superhero movie star also didn’t rule out appearing in a Marvel film one day. When asked about it, she gave a knowing look to the camera and replied, “Well. Where do I begin?” Gadot’s not the only person to tease a crossover between the two action movie franchises.

Kevin Feige, the chief architect of the MCU movies, has said “never say never” when asked about a crossover.

“Well, look, my standard answer to things are ‘never say never.’ I never thought we’d get this far,” when asked about a potential crossover by Comicbook.com.” “James [Gunn] has not brought that up. James is deep in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will begin filming before the end of this year. Having finished the spectacular The Suicide Squad and selling that movie, he’s well underway of prep on Guardians 3.”

The two superhero franchises have crossed over multiple times in the comicbooks, and although the general quality of the story leaves a little to be desired, it’s undeniable good fun to see Spider-Man and Superman hang out.

