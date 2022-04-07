Flash fans want Grant Gustin to replace Ezra Miller in DCEU

DCEU star Ezra Miller, may have to retire from being a superhero in the near future – at least if fans have anything to say about it. Following Miller’s current controversies, social media has been ablaze with fans of The Flash calling for the actor to be replaced by his TV speedy counterpart, Grant Gustin.

Miller, who is set to star as Barry Allen in the upcoming action movie The Flash, the character’s first solo movie in the DCEU following his 2016 introduction in Batman v Superman, has recently been in some hot water. In March 2022, they were reportedly charged with harassment and disorderly conduct during an incident in a Hawaii bar. The event left Warner Bros reeling. According to a report issued to Rolling Stone, the studio has decided “to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller, including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe.”

In response to the outlet’s piece, fans were quick to recommend Miller’s DCEU replacement – Gustin. Gustin has been playing the part of Barry Allen, also known as the fastest man in the DC universe, for eight seasons on the second Arrowverse TV series, The Flash.

With experience and a dedicated fanbase already surrounding him, the people are ready to see Gustin jump from TV to the big screen.

Here are some of the fans’ reactions below:

give it to grant gustin please god that man is so good he deserves better than a show with a $5 budget https://t.co/yc4IFwfVx9 — isabeau (@GRIMVVICE) April 6, 2022

Give Grant Gustin his chance, man is an amazing Flash on the show he needs to be inducted in the cinematic universe https://t.co/SPS6r5mRIE — CHRIS (@DesignedByTitan) April 6, 2022

Grant gustin to Erza Miller and The flash movie#TheFlashmovie pic.twitter.com/zleGUJemZh — 𝙸𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚒🔔🦇 (@itachiistan1) April 6, 2022

Just put Grant Gustin as The Flash in the movies. Becomes clearer and clearer after each drama with Ezra Miller.#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/3T6OAoxdPY — Pagey (@PagmystYT) April 6, 2022

Warner Bros hasn’t responded to fans’ Gustin cries or overtly stated that Miller will be replaced. Considering that The Flash is scheduled to hit theatres in June 2023, switching the actors would be a complicated endeavour and probably extremely costly as reshoots and contracts would have to be discussed.

So, it seems like, at least for now, Gustin will still be on the DCEU side-lines. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.