DC FanDome cancelled, no movies to talk about

Fan conventions, comic-cons and expos have become increasingly popular over the years. Some successful ones include the behemoth that is San Diego Comic Con, and the slightly more niche D23 (the Disney expo), and Geeked Week (Netflix). And DC has muscled in on this crowded arena, by starting the DC FanDome in 2020.

The 2020 virtual event, full of exciting announcements, was such a massive hit that it returned in 2021. However, with all of the upheaval currently surrounding Warner Bros and DC, the 2022 event has been cancelled. Since the shocking swiping of Batgirl, and every upcoming DC movie’s release date getting pushed further and further into the future, there are no announcements or updates to create hype around.

Aquaman 2, Shazam 2, and The Flash have all been in the can for some time. But Warner Bros reportedly cannot afford to release any of them this year. The only DC movie still on the slate for a 2022 release is Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, which like everything else – has been delayed more than once.

The reason given is; “With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022.” But SDCC was in-person in 2022, and DC barely had a presence there. People assumed this was because they were saving the ‘big stuff’ for FanDome. But this was before the Batgirl cancellation announcement and yet more delay announcements regarding Shazam 2 and Aquaman 2.

The cancellation of FanDome 2022 is definitely not going to reassure DC fans – or anyone else – that all is well in the state of Warner Bros.

