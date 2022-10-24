Dwayne Johnson is working on “what’s next” for Black Adam already

Dwayne Johnson, the star of the latest DC movie Black Adam, has already begun working on the anti-hero’s next adventure. After many years of being in the works, Black Adam has now been released.

The superhero movie features Johnson as the titular character, in addition to Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher: all members of the Justice Society of America. It acts as an origin story for the character, exploring his history in the region of Kahndaq and the backstory behind his immense powers.

The character has been touted as the most powerful in the DCEU, and as a rival to Superman and Shazam. His movie acts a set-up for future instalments of the DCEU which will see superhero match-ups,

à la Batman V Superman, and Johnson has promised that these will fundamentally change the ‘hierarchy or power’ within the franchise.

Now, in a post to Twitter, Dwayne Johnson as confirmed that work is already underway on the next instalment of Black Adam’s adventure. Replying to a Tweet praising the movie, Johnson said: “Thank you so much. We’re working on ‘what’s next’ as I type this… Exciting times. Stay tuned.”

For the many fans of the new action movie, that will be very exciting news. However, it isn’t necessarily as straightforward as you might expect. “What’s next” doesn’t have to mean Black Adam 2, and it could be that Dwayne Johnson is actually working on the inclusion of Black Adam in a project like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, or even a Man of Steel 2.

Of course, it’s almost inevitable that there will be a Black Adam 2, but the path to getting there might take some diversions first. And, that’s all part of the fun, and may mean that Black Adam could return to screens sooner than anyone expects.

Black Adam is in cinemas now. For more from Johnson’s anti-hero, check out our guides to everyone who dies in Black Adam, or what is the crown of Sabbac.