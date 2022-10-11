Dwayne Johnson hints at Superman’s DCEU return in Black Adam

The hierarchy of power in the DCEU is about to change forever, as the Black Adam release date is finally just around the corner. The superhero movie will be a monumental occasion for Dwayne Johnson who has been looking forward to playing the titular character for a while now, but could also mark the return of one very iconic hero.

The action movie has been in development for years now, but after multiple delays, Black Adam is all set to make his big debut. The DC movie will explore the origins of the ultimate anti-hero, but many fans have been wondering how it will tie into the wider comic book movie universe established by the Justice League heroes.

Well, in an interview with Jake’s Takes, Johnson hinted pretty heavily that none other than Superman may be set for some kind of appearance in his upcoming movie.

When asked about the possibility of a fight between Black Adam and Superman, the actor said: “For the past ten years, as I’ve been pushing Black Adam up this hill to get made, for the past five, six, seven years, I’ve been listening to the fans at the same time.”

“We will create Black Adam to be the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe, has been on the sidelines for too long,” Johnson added.

Henry Cavill first appeared in Man of Steel, the Superman movie from 2013. Since then, he’s shown up in Batman v Superman, and two wildly different versions of the Justice League movie. While divisive in the role, there’s no denying it would be cool to see Cavill return as Superman, and Johnson’s comments certainly suggest he will show up at some point.

We don’t have long to wait now until we find out whether Superman is in Black Adam. Until then though, why not check out our list of the best Dwayne Johnson movies. Or for more from DC, here’s our guide to the Aquaman 2 release date.