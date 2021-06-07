Shazam 2 Director reveals if Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will appear

David F. Sandberg addressed DC fans’ questions about a possible Black Adam appearance in the upcoming Shazam Sequel via Instagram, and after reading his response, it seems that we’ll all have to wait. That’s right; unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any superhero crossovers coming to the DCEU in the near future. However, fans can rest somewhat easy, as a Black Adam/ Shazam story isn’t completely off the table just yet.

With both Black Adam and Shazam 2 – now officially titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods – currently filming, and set to release a year apart, DC fans have been speculating if the two movies will cross over. However, any conspiracy theories about the likelihood of a colliding Black Adam and Billy Batson plot were directly and quickly struck down by the Shazam 2 director, David F. Sandberg, himself.

Sandberg’s blunt response to a fan’s question about the possibility of Black Adam actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson making an appearance in the upcoming Shazam film shut down all speculative chatter, and separated the two movies completely. According to a translation of the original Instagram post, courtesy of Comic Book, Sandberg replied to the fan’s question by saying, “ No, he has his own movie.”

Despite the two current films now confirmed to be separate from one another, Sandberg’s statement doesn’t rule out any future crossovers completely. In fact, a Black Adam and Shazam movie is pretty much guaranteed.

Black Adam is a known regular antagonist to Billy Baston in the DC universe. The close release of the two films also points to the character’s relationships being developed in the future, as both movies and the characters will be fresh in audiences’ minds and at least subconsciously connected to one another. If further proof of the DC character’s future collaboration was needed, the now-deleted Shazam scene, which teased Black Adam further confirms the two characters appearing together eventually, regardless of Sandberg’s current statement.

