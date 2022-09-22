Dwayne Johnson posts new Black Adam trailer after Snyder Cut backlash

The DCEU is a very confusing superhero movie franchise, isn’t it? The Snyder Cut may have improved the Justice League movie, but it also made things complex, as proven by the fact a Black Adam trailer had to be changed due to using the wrong footage.

The hierarchy of power in the DC movie universe is about to change, as the Black Adam release date fast approaches. That means we’ve been getting plenty of new images and trailers for the upcoming action movie to get us excited for the big event.

But, after posting a trailer with footage from Joss Whedon’s much-maligned Justice League movie, Dwayne Johnson was forced to post a new clip using the Snyder Cut footage instead after Snyder fans kicked up a fuss about continuity.

Black Adam hits theatres on October 21, and the Dwayne Johnson movie is everywhere you look right now. The movie also stars former James Bond actor Piers Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, and Aldis Hodge.

In Johnson’s updated tweet, he shared the new trailer with the caption: “Corrected. Long before the world of heroes and villains, Black Adam ruled it all. A god with zero mercy and power born from rage.”

Corrected 👊🏾 Long before the world of heroes and villans, #BlackAdam ruled it all. A god with zero mercy and power born from rage. The #ManInBlack hits theaters worldwide… ONE MONTH FROM TODAY. OCTOBER 21 🌎@SevenBucksProd @DCComics @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/KmNPDOk3Cx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2022

The new trailer starts with clips featuring Batman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and more from the world of DC. It remains to be seen how closely Black Adam will tie in to the various Batman movies and Superman movies and the other heroes from the comic book universe.

