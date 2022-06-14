Dwayne Johnson reacts to seeing Black Adam toy for first time

Imagine what it must be like to have an action figure with your likeness. Your face, on a toy – wild. Dwayne Johnson has had a few, thanks to his WWE and Hollywood careers, but his latest for DCEU movie Black Adam has really caught his eye.

In an Instagram clip concerning a press conference for the recent Black Adam trailer, Johnson can be seen talking to media and getting the Black Adam figures for the first time. “So cool,” he says, holding the boxes. “Anatomically correct,” he quips, before adding: “Not enough plastic in the world for me, eh guys?”

Although Johnson’s been in some massive action movies, Black Adam marks his superhero debut. Though he’s not a superhero, he’s more of an anti-hero, and even that’s being liberal, since the character’s usually the antagonist for Shazam. However, this is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson we’re talking about, and he can only be a hero. To be fair, Black Adam makes a pretty badass hero, all told.

The vent was for the long-awaited full trailer, where we get to see Black Adam’s loose origin as an alien being that’s awaken after thousands of years on Earth. Then he spends the rest of the time flying about and wrecking shop – as you do!

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, and Noah Centineo among the cast. Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the script.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)



Black Adam dates back to 2017, when Johnson met with Warner Bros to discuss a possible project. Since then we’ve had fits and starts, until eventually the thing was filmed, and now, finally, it’s set to arrive on our screens.

We’ll see whether its worth the wait when Black Adam opens in theatres October 21.