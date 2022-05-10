Dwayne Johnson shares the best look yet at Black Adam

Someone must have said the magic word – and we don’t mean please – because we’ve just got our best look yet at DCEU movie Black Adam. The picture didn’t come courtesy of an ancient wizard though it came from Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram. The black and white photo was a full body shot showing off the anti-hero’s full costume.

“Intense week of production continues as we put the finishing touches on Black Adam,” Johnson captioned the post. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters over the years, but none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam. Rage against the dying of the light.”

Johnson signed off with his usual proclamation when he talks about the upcoming DC movie, writing, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” Quite what that means, we’re not sure, but Johnson seems confident that his new action movie is going to flip the DCEU on its head.

Black Adam will tell the story of Teth-Adam, a former slave who gains similar powers to Shazam from a Wizard. However, unlike Shazam, Adam becomes a deadly vigilante dispatching his enemies with ruthless efficiency.

Eventually, his bloodlust grows to the point that Adam is sealed away for 5,000 years until some archaeologists accidentally free him putting the dark anti-hero on a collision course with the Justice Society of America – a precursor to the Justice League.

Helmed by Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam boasts an all-star cast including Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

The Black Adam release date arrives on October 21, 2022. While we wait for the new Dwayne Johnson movie, don’t you check out our guide on the upcoming DC movie Aquaman 2.