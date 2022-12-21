Dwayne Johnson finally admits Black Adam is out of the DCEU

The hierarchy of power in the DC movie universe is indeed changing, and it looks like Black Adam won’t be in it for the time being. Following the announcement that James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as the new heads of DC Studios, many legacy characters movies in the IP are now getting the boot – and the latest casualty is Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

After an influx of social media promotion and hyping up a potential future showdown between Henry Cavill’s (now-retired) Superman and Black Adam, Johnson has taken to social media to reveal that the superhero movie Black Adam 2 is looking unlikely. Posting a statement to fans, Johnson revealed that despite his love and pride in the action movie, his production company Seven Bucks and DC are putting future Black Adam plans on hold for now.

“James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” Johnson wrote. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

“These decisions made by James and DC Leadership represent their vision of the DCU through their creative lens,” the actor continued. “After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide.”

Gunn went on to quote Tweet Johnson’s announcement, demonstrating his support and affirming that there are seemingly no hard feelings between the two after the DCU decisions. “Love [Dwayne Johnson] and I’m always excited to see what he and Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon,” he posted.

Black Adam’s fate isn’t surprising. Gunn has made it clear that DC is starting fresh – having already shelved Wonder Woman 3, and confirmed that Henry Cavill would no longer be the Man of Steel in the future Superman movies. However, from the statement, it seems like Black Adam isn’t completely gone – and could still turn up in the future instalments of the franchise.

Until Gunn and DC announce their full plans for the IP, it is tricky guessing which superheroes will be in focus and if Black Adam will get another solo movie at all. Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, check out our guide on all the Batman actors ranked from worst to best.