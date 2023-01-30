Doom Patrol season 4 gives the sci-fi series an ending, says star

In 2019, the world was introduced to the DC thriller series Doom Patrol. Over the years, we have laughed, cried and clung to the edges of our seats, but all things have to come to an end. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Mark Sheppard has revealed that Doom Patrol season 4 will provide a satisfying ending to the show.

Sheppard, who plays detective Willoughby Kipling in the TV series, opened up to the publication, sharing how Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver has planned for the finale in detail. He believes fans of the superhero story won’t be disappointed with Doom Patrol’s conclusion, despite the recent cancellation.

“Genuinely, I do know that Jeremy was prepared for this,” Sheppard explained. “So the end of Doom Patrol, season 4B, is really good. It’s really good as an ending.”

The star went onto express his admiration for the show and how it may have helped revive the public’s eye towards Brendan Fraser, who played the role of Cliff Steele – a cyborg and former NASCAR driver – in the sci-fi series, years before Fraser’s recent Oscar 2023 nomination for his performance in the drama movie The Whale.

“We got four years of Doom Patrol out under the wire, and we made something beautiful. That was a joy,” Sheppard says. “I mean, it was an absolute joy. And after season 1, everyone was asking: Why isn’t Brendan Fraser in everything? And it’s true, because he’s just so wonderful.”

Sheppard, like many fans, got sentimental when it came to discussing Doom Patrol’s upcoming ending. “If you put your heart into something, it doesn’t matter what it is,” he said. “If you put your heart and your passion into something, it is its own reward.”

Doom Patrol season 4 has been broken up into two parts. Currently, the TV series has released six episodes, with six more planned to release later on in 2023 on HBO Max.

While we wait on more episodes to drop, here is more superhero fun with everything we know about Marvel Phase 5. Or you can read our The Whale review if you are keen to see Brendan Fraser’s latest outing.