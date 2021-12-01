Danny DeVito wants to play The Penguin again in a new Batman movie

Superhero movies have finally gotten to the point where they can be nostalgic about themselves. We’ve got Michael Keaton reprising the role of Batman in the DCEU’s upcoming Flash movie. Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and the rest of Spidey’s rogue gallery returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home. They even brought Brandon Routh back to play Superman in the Arrowverse.

One person who’s clearly decided he’d like to dip his (webbed) toe back into the superhero genre is Danny DeVito. DeVito told Forbes that he’d like to play Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, again but he’s got one proviso, he wants Batman Returns director Tim Burton behind the camera before he commits.

“I feel like it’s not out of the question that The Penguin will return someday, but this is all up to Tim, whether or not Tim wants to do this,” he explained. “I would say that could be in the cards because we ain’t dead yet [laughs]. We could do a continuation of what we had in the past because that was truly a brilliant movie. They afforded me that opportunity and I feel very grateful and would I like to revisit it? Why not! It was a really great moment in time for me.”

Last we saw Cobblepot he looked pretty dead, but in a world where men can fly and billionaires do good, anything can happen. Perhaps Penguin was just really, really, really, badly hurt and he’ll bounce back to menace Keaton’s Batman once again.

Colin Farrell is playing The Penguin in Matt Reeves’s new adaptation of the caped crusader, The Batman. Not much is known about his take on the iconic supervillain but we know he’s not quite as monstrous as DeVito’s take.

Farrell has said he’s only in five to six scenes of the upcoming action movie. “I’m only in it for five or six scenes,” he told the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast. “So I can’t wait to see the film because it won’t be ruined by my presence. Really, it’s a freebie to me. I’ll get a little bit uncomfortable for the f-ing nine minutes I have, and then the rest of it, I cannot wait to see how he [Reeves] brought this world to life.”

Penguin’s prominence in the marketing suggests despite only making a brief appearance he may play a significant role in the film. Not only that The Penguin is getting his own prequel TV series showing how Cobblepot became the ruthless crimelord.