Christopher Reeve thought Marlon Brando had “copped out” by the ’80s

Christopher Reeve and Marlon Brando were both legendary actors of their time, but in a recently-resurfaced Letterman interview from 1982, the Superman actor opened up about his doubts and fears concerning Brando, who shot to fame thanks to classical drama movies like A Streetcar Named Desire, The Godfather, and Last Tango in Paris.

“I must say, I don’t say this to be vicious, but I don’t worship at the altar of Marlon Brando because I feel that he’s copped out in a certain way he’s no longer in the leadership position that he could be.” Reeve explained.

“He could really be inspiring a whole generation of actors by continuing to work, but what happened is the press loved him whether he was good, bad, or indifferent. People thought he was this sort of institution no matter what he did, so he doesn’t care anymore.”

He added, “I just think it’d be sad to be 53 or whatever he is, and not give a damn that’s all. I just think it’s too bad that the man has kind of been forced into hostility.”

Reeve continued, “That’s something that I would say to him as well. I don’t want to be accused of talking out of school, you know, but he could be a real leader for us. Yeah, it was exciting to work with him though, really […] I had a wonderful time, but the man didn’t care I’m sorry he just, you know, took the two million and ran.

Reeve and Brando worked together on the 1978 DC movie, Superman. In the superhero movie, Brando starred opposite Reeve, who played the titular role, as Jor-El.

“I just still care,” Reeve said. “I’m a real beginner and I just care so much that it hurts when someone’s phoning it in. Yeah, he is a wonderful actor, he’s a brilliant man, but at this moment he just isn’t motivated, that’s all.”

Reeve is rumoured to return as Superman via archive clips in The Flash solo movie, which is set to be released on June 23, 2023.