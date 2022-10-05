Christian Bale thought he’d be overshadowed by Heath Ledger

Christian Bale says that his Batman felt "dull in comparison" to Heath Ledger's Joker while making Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight

Christian Bale has been speaking to GQ about some of his iconic roles. Considering that Bale exploded into the acting world at the age of 12 by starring in a Steven Spielberg movie, no less, he certainly has many movies to discuss. Inevitably, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy came up, and Bale discussed Batman being overshadowed by the villains – especially Heath Ledger’s Joker.

The first thing that Bale (rightly) says about Batman is; “What a weirdo, right? Jumping around town at night in a bat outfit.” He also says that most of his recollections of making Batman involve; “doing crosswords by myself in a blue tent with very uncomfortable stuff on because they wanted me to be ready in 15 minutes at any given moment.”

“Heath Ledger – oh my God, what a performance, what a pleasure to have gotten to work with him. Just to see how much he put himself into the Joker. I was watching it going; ‘yeah this is absolutely fantastic, are we in trouble here?’ When Chris [Nolan] and I first sat down we said; ‘you know what the problem with Batman is? Is that the villains are always more interesting, right?'”

Bale continues; “But Batman actually is very close to being a villain himself. We said; ‘let’s never let him become dull by comparison.’ And unfortunately, I was sitting there going; ‘I feel a little bit dull by comparison, because Heath is just killing this.’ But I’m very proud of that film, I love it. The Dark Knight (2008) is absolutely extraordinary. It was such a pleasure to have gotten to work with Heath.”

Speaking of Ledger, Bale says; “Heath was a wonderful go-kart racer. Holy crap, he beat all the stunt guys. He was quick. He then very quietly mentioned that his Dad was a go-kart racer. Very talented individual and a great soul to be around. I miss him greatly.”

