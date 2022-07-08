Christian Bale was mocked when he accepted Nolan’s Batman movies

Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies are by far some of the best entries in the DCEU, and the comic book movie world itself for that matter, with The Dark Knight in particular even being considered one of the best movies of all time, period. But, when Christian Bale first stepped into the role of Bruce Wayne, there were people who laughed at what he and Nolan were looking to achieve with their take on the Caped Crusader.

The trilogy of action movies, which launched in the 2000s, are heralded as the kind of gritty and grounded perspective on Gotham’s iconic hero that the world needed. Before the MCU came along and made things a little lighter and more colourful with their family movie franchise, Nolan and Bale were the kings of comic book land.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Bale discusses his latest role in Thor: Love and Thunder, where he plays a new MCU character in the villainous Gorr the God Butcher. The actor also recalled the reaction of those around him when he stepped into the life of a Batman actor.

“I would [tell people] we’re going to sort of do Batman, but take him seriously,” Bale said. “I had tons of people laugh at me and just say, ‘well that’s just not going to work at all,'” the actor continued.

“So, it’s wonderful to be a part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong,” Bale continued. “I’m not certain if it kick-started [the MCU] but it certainly helped along the way.”

He’s probably right, too. Although the MCU movies are vastly different to what The Dark Knight trilogy brought to the screen, there’s no doubt that opening up the market for comic book movies was largely down to the success of the Nolan movies.

You can see Bale in action as Gorr right now, and here’s how to watch Thor: Love and Thunder.