Chris Pine says he isn’t in Wonder Woman 3

Chris Pine has finally addressed if he will be returning to the DCEU, and it’s bad news for all you hopeful fans, I am afraid. In a recent interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that it is unlikely that we will see him reuniting with Gal Gadot on the big screen for Wonder Woman 3.

In the first Wonder Woman movie, back in 2017, the world was introduced to the character of Steve Trevor (Pine), who was Diana’s tragic love interest. Although the character was killed off at the end of the action movie, Pine reprised his role for the sequel Wonder Woman 1984, when Diana used a ‘wish’ to bring him back into the land of the living for a limited time. Well, it turns out that there may be no more resurrections in this story, as Pine has hinted that his character is now dead, and dead for good.

While speaking about his time working with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Pine gave a rather blunt response regarding the query that we all want to know – is there any hope of seeing Trevor again. “I think poor Steve is dead,” the actor said. “But I wish them all the best on the third one.”

Wonder Woman 3 was first announced in December 2020, shortly after the release of Wonder Woman 1984. Not much is known about the upcoming adventure movie just yet. However, it seems clear that Pine won’t be part of the cast going forward.

Despite leaving the DCEU behind, Pine has been keeping busy. The actor is set to star in John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s (Game Night) Dungeons and Dragons film, and is also expected to return to lead the science fiction movie Star Trek 4, as Captain Kirk.

We will be sure to keep you posted on any Wonder Woman 3 updates. In the meantime, why not dive into our guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more super-powered shenanigans.