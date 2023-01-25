Carrie Fisher hid from Smallville crew so she could cool down

Carrie Fisher is of course best-known as Princess Leia in the Star Wars universe, as well as Sally’s best friend Marie in the best rom-com of all time; When Harry Met Sally. But in her later years, Fisher had many hilarious cameos in both movies and TV, sometimes playing herself. The movies include Austin Powers, the Scream franchise, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, and Charlie’s Angels. The TV shows include Frasier, Sex and the City, 30 Rock, Entourage, The Big Bang Theory, and Smallville.

Fisher had the small role of Pauline Kahn (probably a nod to Pauline Kael) – the editor of the Daily Planet – in the fifth season of the long-running superhero series, which focused on a young Clark Kent (Tom Welling). Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor on the show, now has his own podcast. On a recent episode, he told an anecdote about Fisher on the set.

“[Carrie] did an episode of Smallville and they [the crew] were looking for her. They were looking for her and they found her in, you know those giant air-conditioning vents that they put on sets, the little worm like things that are really big that blow cold air into the [set]? She was in one cooling off. [Laughs]”

Fisher wasn’t the only high profile visitor to the Smallville set – a certain other legendary Superman actor, one Christopher Reeve – also popped in. Smallville is just one of several successful Superman-related TV shows over the years – including Lois & Clark from the 90s, and Supergirl and Superman & Lois much more recently.

As well as her acting roles, Carrie Fisher was a highly acclaimed writer of such works as Postcards from the Edge, and Young Indiana Jones, and of several memoirs including Wishful Drinking and The Princess Diarist. Fisher was also an uncredited script doctor on several high-profile movies including Sister Act, Last Action Hero, and The Wedding Singer.

