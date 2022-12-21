Burt Ward was told his penis was too big for Batman TV series

Before Tim Burton reinvented the Dark Knight for the big screen, it’s arguable that the best-known Batman was the one from the ’60s TV series. Starring Adam West as Bruce Wayne, the show may not have been as gritty as more recent Batman movies, but it was very camp and a lot of fun.

One thing that had the potential to spoil the fun, however, was Burt Ward’s — who played the boy wonder Robin — genitals, the size of which concerned certain prudish viewers. Eventually, the Catholic League of Decency, who thought Robin’s bulge was a bit too big for a sidekick, got involved.

“They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television,” Ward told Page Six in 2020. It finally got to the point where the studio couldn’t ignore the complaints anymore, and they sent Ward to a doctor to see what could be done about his member.

Apparently, Ward was prescribed pills to “shrink him up”, but unsurprisingly, the young actor wasn’t too keen on taking them.

“I took them for three days, and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children,” he said. “I stopped doing that, and I just used my cape to cover it.”

