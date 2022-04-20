Brendan Fraser is as nice as you’d expect according to Batgirl star

We all like to believe ’90s movie icon Brendan Fraser is a nice guy, and according to his cast-mates on the upcoming Batgirl movie, he is. Leslie Grace, who’s playing Barbara Gordon in the DCEU spin-off, has stated he’s all that and more.

In an interview with Variety, Grace explained that although Fraser is playing a baddie in the action movie, he’s truly anything but. “It was so hard because he’s our villain and I’m not supposed to like him but he’s such a huge teddy bear,” He is one of the nicest people that I’ve ever met. In our fight sequences the way he would just hit marks, it came from all of his experience. You can’t improvise that kind of experience.”

She speaks to making the thriller movie surrounded by veterans, of which Fraser is but one. JK Simmons is playing her on-screen father, commissioner Gordon, and Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Batman. Between them, Grace and her fresher faced co-stars Ivory Aquino and Jacob Scipio have a wealth of experience to learn from.

We still don’t know a huge amount about Batgirl, which will be exclusive to HBO Max. Filming started in Glasgow earlier in November 2021, before finishing earlier this year, in what’s believed to be the first Hollywood production to be completed entirely within the Scottish city.

DC features are making a habit of heading there. Scenes for both The Batman and The Flash were shot in Glasgow, the former causing some stir as some fans praised how dark and dreary Gotham looks in Matt Reeves’s Bat-flick. If you’d like to pretend you’re stalking the same alleyways as the Dark Knight, come visit Glasgow!

Batgirl, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and writer by Cristina Hodson, is expected to release sometime later this year – we’ll keep you informed.