Brandon Routh opening to playing Superman again if it’s the “right story”

Brandon Routh has said in an interview with ComicBook.com that he would be open to playing Superman again, “given the story is the right story and Superman is portrayed in the way that I see Superman. I was absolutely always interested in that.”

While 2006’s Superman Returns unfortunately did not lead to Routh starring in any sequels as Clark Kent, he did manage to return to the role in 2019’s Crisis on Infinite Earths event, alongside Tom Welling and Tyler Hoechlin.

Routh played an iteration of his character whose background had taken a dark turn. Influenced by the hit 1997 comic Kingdom Come, the story revealed that The Joker had murdered almost everyone at the Daily Planet in a gas attack (including Lois Lane) and Superman had been forced to live with that tragedy.

According to ComicBook, Routh has “looked into a Kingdom Come Superman Series.” He is quoted as saying; “I have made my own investigations about the possibility of something like that. Right now, the truth is that we’re flush with Superman stuff, with the success of Superman & Lois — and Tyler’s doing an awesome job on that — and then there’s a couple scripts and stuff going around for features, I think, in different iterations at Warner Bros.”

He also talks about the upcoming film of The Flash (2022), which will bring back Michael Keaton’s Batman. “I don’t know [what all of the plans are], but I do know that Flashpoint is coming out and that is opening up that world.”

He continues; “When that happens and with, I suppose, the success of that, that opens up other opportunities. Just like Marc Guggenheim did with Crisis on Infinite Earths, you can have multiple Supermen, and it works. That experiment is actively in process, and hasn’t been tested yet on the feature film side, but I think that’s what maybe they’re gearing up for. It’s hard to say what the next few years will bring, but where I used to say, I didn’t think I’d ever play Superman again, having been able to play him again in Crisis, now I say, the sky’s the limit. Who knows?”

Routh is already appearing in the five-part Armageddon storyline on The Flash, reprising his role as scientist, superhero, and former Legend Ray Palmer. Therefore, him also appearing as Superman in The Flash would be pretty confusing. But with the way the DCEU is going, we would not put it past them…