New DCEU bosses are making Jason Momoa’s “dreams come true”

When it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran were taking over the DCEU, superhero movie fans were delighted. It’s easy to see why, with Safran handling the business side of things while Gunn focuses on the overall creative vision for future DC movies, it’s an exciting time to be into capes and cowls.

One person who’s already very excited is none other than Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the action movie star went so far as to say that the new bosses were literally making his dreams come true.

“I think with Peter Safran and Mr Gunn at the helm now of DC, I’m very excited about it,” Momoa said. “There’s a lot of cool things coming up, and one of my dreams has come true under their watch, so stay tuned.”

We don’t know what that means for sure, but there’s a lot of speculation as to what Gunn might be planning, with fans speculating we may finally see a Man of Steel 2, a Justice League 2, or maybe even bringing back Zack Snyder.

Gunn tweeted that they’re planning on telling the “biggest story ever told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects.” That’s got a lot of people thinking the DCEU may be planning on adapting Crisis On Infinite Earths, one of the most ambitious comicbook crossovers of all time.

Only time will tell exactly what Gunn and Safran are cooking up, but we’re excited to see what it is. If you’re wondering when Momoa will be back on the big screen, we have an article all about Aquaman 2.

Still, if you need to brush up on your DC lore, check out our guide on how to watch the Superman movies in order, or you may like to check out our list of the best Batman actors.