Blue Beetle movie costume revealed in set photos, and fans love it

The first set photos from the upcoming Blue Beetle movie have surfaced, revealing the superhero’s costume, and fans are delighted with how it looks so far. The live-action DCEU movie appears to have hit the nail on the head, following concept art and comic book inspiration which has got fans buzzing about the project.

Blue Beetle is a DC comics character… well, three characters actually. Like many comic book characters, different people take on the mantle of the hero at different times, but this particular iteration is Jaime Reyes. Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will play Reyes in the DCEU movie, which is set for theatrical release in August 2023.

Social media reactions to the set photos have been really positive, with many fans happy to see such an accurate translation of the character’s costume from page to screen, something which doesn’t always happen, of course. The only thing missing is the trademark tendrils that would normally come out of the character’s back, but it’s more than likely those will be a post-production job for the movie.

“All I can think about is how exciting it’s going to be,” Maridueña previously said in an interview with Teen Vogue back in March 2022. “It’s going to touch on a lot of things that haven’t been touched on before in superhero movies.”

Comic book fans are going crazy for the suit from the set photos, and here’s just a taste of their online reactions:

I can’t get over how incredible the Blue Beetle suit is. pic.twitter.com/ioSkmCjlZ2 — Oracle (@4eyedRaven) May 25, 2022

THE BLUE BEETLE SUIT JUST LEAKED AND IT LOOKS AMAZING pic.twitter.com/HA3bGFhKV8 — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) May 25, 2022

The original concept art for the suit was created by digital artist Datrini, and was shown at the DC Fandome event. It’s pretty impressive just how similar the concept design is to the finished article, so well done to the costume department on that one.

The Blue Beetle movie is set for release on August 18, 2023. The action movie will also star Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, and there’s rumours that Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis may take the role of Ted Kord, too.