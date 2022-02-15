Black Adam writer to make Wonder Twins movie for HBO Max

Adam Sztykiel, a co-writer on Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming DCEU debut Black Adam, already has another comic book adaptation in his sights. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sztykiel will write and direct a new Wonder Twins movie for the streaming service, HBO Max.

For anyone unfamiliar with the original ’70s DC comics, The Wonder Twins are a pair of alien siblings, Zan and Jayna. By touching hands, the two can activate their ‘Wonder Twin powers’ and have the ability to transform into any animal and even bodies of water during their crime-fighting adventures. Previously the heroes have made brief appearances in other family movies such as The Lego Batman Movie, and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. But the Wonder Twins have never had their own feature film until now.

Joining Sztykiel in his directorial debut is Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey, who will serve as producers for the project, which is currently titled Wonder Twins. The action movie will fall under Bowen and Godfrey’s production company, Temple Hill Entertainment – which notably was responsible for the Twilight Saga, and the Maze Runner franchise.

Despite Wonder Twins being Sztykiel’s first directorial credit, the filmmaker has proven himself in the industry. He has worked on several comedy movies, penning Due Date, and the 2020 animated movie Scoob! Sztykiel’s is also one of the three writers on board for Black Adam, one of Warner Bros’ most anticipated flicks for 2022 – which will see Dwayne Johnson take on the role as the titular antihero.

With this in mind, Wonder Twins seems to be in good hands. Currently, there is no word on a release date for the film or who will be playing the parts of Zan and Jayna. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more. In the meantime, fans can look forward to seeing Sztykiel’s writing chops in Black Adam, with is scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.