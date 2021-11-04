Black Adam producer teases Wonder Woman crossover

Black Adam is coming, and the magical menace is threatening to change the hierarchy of the DCEU forever. Still, there may be one person who can stop him, Wonder Woman. Yes, Gal Gadot’s super-powered demigod might be on a collision course with Dwayne Johnson’s paranormal powerhouse, according to the action movie’s producer.

Hiram Garcia – a producer on Black Adam and a frequent Johnson collaborator – was on the red carpet for the Red Notice premiere last night. Given Gadot and Johnson both star in the new Netflix thriller movie, it made sense for one intrepid reporter to ask him about the future of the character and a potential Wonder Woman/Black Adam crossover.

“We gotta see them together somehow, believe me,” he told Variety. “We’re working on it. But to see Wonder Woman and Black Adam share the screen is going to be pretty awesome. I honestly feel like Wonder Woman is one of the few superheroes that can go toe-to-toe with Black Adam, so even more so, we need to see it.”

Garcia also outlined that Black Adam will have an impact on the wider DC Universe. “Not only do we introduce Black Adam, but we introduce several characters,” Garcia explained. “We have great ambitions and plans for what we want to do in the DC Universe, and we’re starting to work on that now as we start to roll out that plan.”

Finally, Garcia was excited to reveal that he had seen the “director’s cut” of Black Adam. He claimed that the film is the stuff you dream of making when you first get into filmmaking, adding that all of Seven Buck productions wanted to make a superhero movie.

“All of us – me, Dany [Garcia], and DJ have had a dream of doing it,” he said. “So to finally have our superhero movie and to see the first cut of it and realize that we’ve got something special here? I think the fans are going to love it, and I think with the piece we released at DC FanDome, we also showed everyone the tone we’re playing in, where it’s going to be fun, but Black Adam is a very different kind of antihero than what we’re used to.”

He finished by explaining Black Adam is a very different character to Shazam and Superman, hinting as Johnson has before that if you cross this ‘hero’, you won’t live to tell the tale.

Red Notice will be available on streaming service Netflix from November 12 while Black Adam thunders into theatres on July 29, 2022