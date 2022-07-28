Black Adam’s violence is “ruthless” promise DCEU movie’s producers

It’s been a hell of a long time coming, but by the sounds of it, the next chapter in the DCEU will be worth the wait, as Black Adam looks set to ramp things up a notch and give us more violence. According to the producers of the DCEU movie, Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn, they’re particularly proud of just how violent their action movie is.

Black Adam, in the comic books at least, is somewhere between a hero and a villain, and he will be played in the upcoming movie by Dwayne Johnson. The project has been through years of development issues and delays due to the pandemic, but the Black Adam release date is firmly set for October 2022.

In an interview with Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con, producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn discussed their approach to depicting violence on-screen for this epic fantasy movie. Black Adam is renowned for being ruthless and brutal, so the movie is going to have to really crank up the violence if it is to succeed where other DC projects failed.

“That was the focus. We wanted to deliver on the character; make sure we were taking care of the fans,” Garcia claimed. “It felt like we were able to capture the edge and violence that I think everyone loves about Black Adam, and that was the goal going in.”

“That was the goal, and I think we achieved it. Black Adam is ruthless in his ways when he has to be, and it’s usually deserved,” Flynn added. “When you cross the man in black, you’re gonna get the horns. And it’s not pretty.”

“We’re really proud of that. That’s cool, and it just separates our movie from other movies in the genre. We’re excited about that,” Flynn concluded.