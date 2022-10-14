Black Adam star teases his character may get his own origin movie

With the likes of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is far from the only character to be joining the DCEU as part of his character’s titular superhero movie.

Fans of the DC comics will know that when it comes to Hawkman, specifically, there are several different origin stories to choose from: ranging from police officer Carter Hall taking on the mantle after gaining powers through a special dagger, to alien Katar Hol, who is sent from his native planet Thanagar to Earth on a mission, during which he becomes Hawkman.

In any case, Hawkman is known to wear a suit that is hawk-like in appearance and is made of “Nth metal”: a special material that helps them to defy gravity and fly like, you guessed it, a hawk.

We don’t know for sure which version of Hawkman will appear in Black Adam, but in an interview with Screenrant, Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge remained tight-lipped about his character’s origin story in the upcoming action movie.

“You know I can’t tell you that,” he said. “No, bro. I will say, though, when I tried to figure out which backstory and which lane I was going to go with… My application of Carter was found in the synergy of all of the iterations that we know of Carter Hall. What are the most consistent traits that we understand Carter Hall or Katar Hol to be, and pull that into this? And hopefully, we can get to tell the backstory in origin in another film. But for now, I can’t spill those beans.”

DC movie Black Adam will land in theatres on October 21.