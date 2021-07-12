Dwayne Johnson shares new behind the scenes look at Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson has shared a behind the scenes look at his next blockbuster, Black Adam. The wrestler turned A-lister posted a black and white picture on Instagram, which shows the titular anti-hero Black Adam from behind as he looms over what appears to be some ancient ruins.

“This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie,” Johnson captioned the photo. “You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s bodysuit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit). And finally, you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction.”

Johnson went on to add that Black Adam isn’t like other superheroes in the DC Extended Universe. For the most part, Batman, Superman and the like tend not to murder the people they apprehend, whereas Black Adam kills anyone unlucky enough to get caught by this super-powered tyrant. He finished the post by reminding us that Black Adam’s appearance will change the hierarchy of the DCEU forever.

Black Adam began production in April of this year after the global pandemic delayed filming. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film will see Johnson play Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam, the ancient predecessor and nemesis of Shazam. In the comics, Black Adam initially started out as an outright villain, but he’s evolved into more of an antihero who protects his homeland of Kahndaq.

Plot details are being kept secret at the moment, but we know Adam isn’t the only superhero set to appear in the movie. He’ll be joined by Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). It’s thought the four and Adam will form the Justice Society of America, a predecessor to the Justice League.

Black Adam is set for release on July 29, 2022.