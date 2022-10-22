Black Adam producers are fighting for more of Henry Cavill’s Superman

This article contains spoilers for Black Adam. Black Adam’s producers are fighting for Henry Cavill to return to the DCEU again, after his post-credits cameo. The new DC movie Black Adam has been promising to shake-up the ‘hierarchy of power’ in the comic book movie universe for quite some time now.

Of course, that always hinted that Dwayne Johnson‘s anti-hero Black Adam would have to come up against Superman one day. That’s because Superman has always been the ultimate strongest hero in the DC universe. If you’ve already watched Black Adam, or have seen some sneaky spoilers, then you’ll know that Henry Cavill’s Superman pops up in a post-credits scene at the end of the new superhero movie.

That alone has got a lot of fans excited, because it’s been generally unclear what’s going on Cavill’s Man of Steel since the Justice League movie. There have even been rumours of recasting the character, or rebooting the entire DC cinematic universe. So, his return means that the prospect of a Black Adam versus Superman is definitely on the cards.

Now, speaking to CinemaBlend, Hiram Garcia (one of the producers behind Black Adam) has said that he is “fighting for” more of Henry Cavill’s Superman to show up in the future. Garcia said “[Henry Cavill] wanted to come back, we wanted him to come back, and we wanted to make sure that we were able to establish that [his] character exists in the same universe as Black Adam.”

He continued “We have large ambitions for things we’d like to do, however all of these items are still in the works so I am unable to provide exact updates. But just know that we are fighting for it.”

That leaves the future of the two characters pretty open. Of course, The Rock himself has been very vocal about wanting the two characters to have an epic showdown akin to Batman versus Superman. And, inevitably, if Cavill’s Superman does continue to show up in the DCEU that’s what things will lead to.

This is, though, dependent to a degree on the success of Black Adam. Batman v Superman was not a financial success, so Warner Bros will be cautious about attempting another superhero battle if it isn’t certain to be profitable. So, as ever, the DCEU remains in a pretty confused place right now.

If Marvel movies are more your cup of tea, check out our guide to the best MCU characters.