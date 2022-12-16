Black Adam is now streaming on HBO Max

If you are a fan of the DC movie universe, we have some good news for you, because Black Adam, the latest superhero movie from that world is now available to watch at home on the streaming service HBO Max.

After years in development hell, the Dwayne Johnson movie finally made it to the big screen this year, but the reception was far from spectacular. Our Black Adam review described the action movie as a bad throwback to a bygone era, and the box-office takings seem to reflect a negative response from audiences, too.

Well, now you can decide for yourself, if you have a subscription to HBO Max, that is.

In the immediate aftermath of the thriller movie‘s release, Johnson was adamant that plans were being put in place for Black Adam 2 as soon as possible. He was also hyping up the fact that Henry Cavill is in Black Adam, too, meaning Superman would face Black Adam in the future.

Since then, Cavill has been pulled from the DCEU (again) and Man of Steel 2 is off the menu (again). So, it’s now unclear where that leaves Johnson and his anti-hero. But, don’t let that stop you from watching Black Adam while you can.

