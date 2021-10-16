DC FanDome: Dwayne Johnson shares opening scene of Black Adam

The hierarchy of the DCEU is about to change forever. After years of development, we’ve finally got our first sneak peek at Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming action movie Black Adam at this year’s DC FanDome.

Based on the comic book character of the same name, Black Adam stars Johnson as Teth-Adam, a warrior who’s enslaved when his homeland of Khandaq is invaded by vicious warriors. Desperate to help his people, Adam tracks down the Shazam Wizard, giving him incredible superhuman powers.

Not all heroes are as moral as Superman, though, and when Adam starts to use his powers for evil, he’s sealed away. 5,000 years later, though, he’s freed from his prison and ends up crossing paths group of heroes called the Justice Society of America. We’re sure this will end well. Johnson’s been attached to star in Black Adam since 2007, but it’s only in recent years the film finally got off the ground. The former wrestler’s spent the year sharing various behind the scenes images, but this is the best look we’ve had of the ruler of Khandaq.

Not that it’s the first look we got. A picture of Johnson in his Black Adam costume leaked online ahead of FanDome and whet people’s appetite for the teaser.

Dwayne Johnson has shared the first look at #BlackAdam from #DCFanDome. pic.twitter.com/xqLGdTzSzg — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 16, 2021

The suit looks exactly how you expect, it’s basically a black version of Shazam’s costume, and Johnson looks suitably intimidating in his spandex onesie, even before they’ve added the finishing VFX touches.

JJohnson’spreviously teased his super suit on Instagram, explaining that it’s filled with an “intricate and beautiful textured detail” before stressing “his is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit”

Black Adam is now slated to debut on July 29, 2022.