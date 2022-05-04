Black Adam was delayed because VFX houses are jammed

If you follow the DCEU at all, you’ll know by now that its movies are often moved around and delayed, and Black Adam‘s journey to the big screen has been no different. But, according to one of the producers behind the epic action movie, this is simply due to VFX houses being so busy playing catch up after the delays of Covid-19, rather than any issues within the production itself.

Dwayne Johnson has actually been attached to play the titular anti-hero Black Adam for over a decade now, with the movie undergoing several changes and hitting numerous stumbling blocks along the way. The most recent changes saw Black Adam move from a July 29, 2022 release, to an October 21, 2022 opening instead, but there is no cause for concern when it comes to the quality of the production behind the scenes.

In a recent interview with TheWrap, producer Hiram Garcia explains that the latest Black Adam delays are due to the bottleneck of projects coming through VFX houses across the industry, as movie studios recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“We’re just in a world right now where there was a huge and understandable freeze-up when the pandemic hit and a lot of productions were put on hold,” Garcia said. “Now that the industry has really roared back, the pipeline for VFX is so jammed,” he added.

“Obviously all these superhero movies just require so much VFX, and we’re in a situation where the majority of the VFX houses are just completely swamped with work,” Garcia explained. “They’re busting their ass and we’re so grateful for all those VFX houses.”

Black Adam isn’t the only DC movie to suffer at the hands of busy VFX houses either, with Aquaman 2 reportedly experiencing delays due to the same issue according to ComicBookMovie.com.